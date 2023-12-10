Venezuela conducted referendum to reaffirm its territorial claim to part of Guyana

(MENAFN) In a bold move, Venezuela has reportedly conducted a referendum, with overwhelming support, to reaffirm its territorial claim to a portion of Guyana, sparking concerns about the potential for escalating tensions in the region. The disputed area, known as the Essequibo region, has historical significance for Caracas, which contends that it was unjustly taken by the British Empire. This development comes on the heels of a failed American attempt to orchestrate a regime change in Venezuela, targeting President Nicholas Maduro.



The current geopolitical landscape raises questions about the audacity of Venezuela's territorial assertion, considering the influential role of regional power Brazil and the expected opposition from the United States. Just a few years ago, the United States imposed severe sanctions on Venezuela and recognized Juan Guaido as the "interim president." However, the fate of Guaido, now a political exile, underscores the transient nature of individuals aligned with Washington's political objectives.



Beyond the Venezuelan case, this event reflects a broader trend of the United States-led world order unraveling and American influence diminishing. The article explores how this shift provides an opening for nations, once constrained by the unipolar political order, to challenge existing norms and address historical grievances. It emphasizes that the weakening ability of the United States to assert authority creates opportunities for overt challenges to the established international status quo.



The piece delves into the implications of this evolving global dynamic, highlighting the potential reconfiguration of the international order as countries increasingly feel empowered to address perceived injustices or historical grievances. With the unipolar political order losing its grip on global affairs, the article examines how nations, previously hesitant to challenge the status quo, are now finding avenues to reshape the international landscape.





