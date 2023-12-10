Israeli Forces Launch Massive Raids In West Bank, Jerusalem, Arrest 44 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- In a widespread operation on Sunday morning, the Israeli occupation forces conducted raids, incursions, and arrests across the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem. The operations resulted in clashes in certain areas, as well as the apprehension of numerous Palestinians.Additionally, two houses in Tubas City were targeted and bombed by the occupation forces using incendiary missiles.The Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission issued a statement confirming that 44 Palestinians were arrested from the West Bank and Jerusalem. These individuals have been transferred to the occupation security services for further investigation, with allegations of their involvement and participation in armed resistance activities.During the operations, the occupation forces forcefully entered numerous homes in the West Bank and Jerusalem, causing extensive damage. The residents were subjected to interrogations in the field and detained for several hours.