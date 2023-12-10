Arab Parliament Welcomes Danish Law Criminalizing Burning Of Holy Quran

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Dec.10 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament on Sunday expressed its appreciation of the recent enactment of a law by the Danish Parliament, which criminalizes the act of burning copies of the Holy Quran.
Adel Al-Asoomi, Arab Parliament Speaker, emphasized the significance of this development in fostering religious respect and preventing crimes that pose a threat to global security and stability.
Given the escalating incidents of Quran burning, Al-Asoomi called upon Western nations to follow the Danish Parliament's lead and take similar measures.
Al-Asoomi further underlined the importance of enacting such legislation in all Western countries as a means of demonstrating their respect for divine religions and deterring the recurrence of Quran-burning crimes or any acts that cause harm to the Holy Quran.
