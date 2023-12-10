               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Voting For Egypt's Presidential Election Kicks Off


12/10/2023 5:18:04 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 10 (NNN-MENA) – Voting for Egypt's presidential election began at 9:00 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) this morning, in Egypt.

Overseas Egyptian voters had already cast their ballots from Dec 1 to Dec 3.– NNN-MENA

