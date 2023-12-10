Voting For Egypt's Presidential Election Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
CAIRO, Dec 10 (NNN-MENA) – Voting for Egypt's presidential election began at 9:00 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) this morning, in Egypt.
Overseas Egyptian voters had already cast their ballots from Dec 1 to Dec 3.– NNN-MENA
