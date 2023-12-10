Egyptian 2024 Presidential Elections Kick-Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 10 (KUNA) - Egyptians headed Sunday to cast their votes in the 2024 presidential elections, conducted under supervision and follow-up by civil society organizations, as well as local and international media.

Polling centers across Egyptian governorates have opened up around nine in the morning local time to receive voters wishing to cast their ballots in the presidential elections that will span three consecutive days.

According to the voting database, about 67 million Egyptians are eligible to cast their votes in the presidential elections in 11,631 sub-committees across 9,376 polling stations under the supervision of the National Election Authority.

The four competing candidates in the 2024 elections, are incumbent President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, who intends to run for a third term, Abdel-Sanad Yamama, leader of Al-Wafd Party, Farid Zahran, leader of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, and Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People's Party. (end)

