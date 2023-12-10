WAHC Concludes With Resounding Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The night sky over Doha erupted in a dazzling array of celebratory lights yesterday, marking the triumphant conclusion of the World Arabian Horse Championship (WAHC) 2023 at the historic Old Doha Port.

The final day witnessed awe-inspiring performances and the presentation of prestigious awards, creating an unforgettable chapter in the world of Arabian horse competitions.

Director of Qatar's WAHC 2023 edition Bader Mohammed Al Darwish handed over the distinguished WAHC 2023 flag to Jean Luc Poulain, the incoming organiser and President of CENECA.



This symbolic gesture not only marked the conclusion of an extraordinary equestrian event but also signified the trust and continuity inherent in the stewardship of the championship.

During the final day competitions, Shahalel AlShaqab seized the limelight, claiming the gold with a commanding show in the Yearling Fillies Section (Classes 1A, 1B), while D Beisan achieved the gold in the Junior Fillies Section (Classes 2A, 2B).

The Senior Mares Section (Classes 3A, 3B) also unfolded with intense competition, with D Shihanah emerging victorious, while Basmah Al Bidayer.

Sari Ajmal emerged as an undisputed luminary in the Yearling Colts Section, securing the prestigious Gold in both Classes 4A and 4B.

In the Junior Colts Section (Classes 5A and 5B), the spotlight gleamed on D Shahhar, whose performance not only earned him the coveted gold but also captivated judges and spectators alike.

The Senior Stallions Section witnessed Excalibur EA ascend to the pinnacle by claiming the gold in both Classes 6A and 6B. Anood Al Nasser also was among the winners, securing the prestigious 'Mares Platinum Championship.'

The resounding success of the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud reverberated throughout the championship, culminating not only in triumphs but also in the coveted 'Farm of the Year Award.'

In individual achievements, D Beisan attained the distinguished title of 'Highest Score,' while Dubai Arabian Horse Stud once again took center stage, being bestowed with the prestigious 'Best Breeder/Horse Owner' award.

The acknowledgment of FA El Rasheem as the 'Best Sire' reaffirms the stud's dedication to producing top-tier Arabian horses.

Notably, EKS Alihandro and Sundown K.A. claimed their respective titles in the 'Stallions Platinum Championship' and 'Stallions Platinum Reserved Championship,' adding an extra layer of glory to Dubai Arabian Horse Stud's exceptional triumphs.

The awards ceremony marked the culmination of weeks of anticipation, symbolizing the profound connection between humans and these majestic creatures.