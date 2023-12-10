Al Meer Claims Win As New Faces Excel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the participation of more than 75 cars, the freestyle drifting championship concluded the second round late Friday evening. The event took place under the auspices of Qatar Racing Club (QRC) Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

The competitions began on Thursday, dedicated to registration and technical inspection to confirm compliance with safety and security standards for both the car and the racer.

Friday was reserved for the actual competitions, preceded by an informative meeting with the organizers and the judging committee. Important technical and artistic matters were clarified before the race officially started at 5:00 PM. Each racer was given one opportunity to enter the track and showcase a set of maneuvers within a specified time frame.



This round witnessed strong competition for the top five positions, with cash prizes awarded to the fifth-place holder, the champion of the previous round, Abdullah Al Qahtani. Abdulrahman Al Kubaisi secured the fourth position.

The top three positions on the podium saw new faces, with Nasser Al Khalfan claiming the third position and the accompanying prize of QR10,000. Abdullah Al Marri secured the second position, earning a prize of QR15,000.

Khalifa Al Meer managed to secure his presence on the podium for the second consecutive round.

After finishing third in the first round, he delivered an outstanding performance this time, claiming the top spot on the podium and winning the designated prize of QR20,000.

At the end of the competitions, the Club's General Manager Sheikh Jabor bin Khaled Al Thani crowned the top three winners, marking the conclusion of the second round of the championship. Preparations have now begun for the third round of competitions scheduled for the end of this December.