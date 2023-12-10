Al Nuaimi Participates In Meeting Of Education Ministers At COP28

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education and the Chairperson of the National Qatari Committee for Education, Culture, and Science H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jaber Al Nuaimi participated in a roundtable meeting of education ministers on enhancing the capacity of education systems for climate action at the Green Education Centre - Legacy, on the sidelines of COP28 in UAE.

The meeting aims to review best practices and measures taken to develop education systems and enhance partnerships between educational systems globally in environmental and climate education. Through he intervention, the Minister emphasised the importance of education in nurturing individuals with ecological awareness, addressing challenges related to climate change, and encouraging them to change their behaviors and adopt environmentally friendly lifestyles.



She also highlighted the efforts made by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Qatar to incorporate sustainable development concepts into the curricula and urge students to conduct research and scientific studies related to the environment, in addition to building effective partnerships with national institutions to launch initiatives, projects, and awards that promote education for sustainable development and environmental education.

These efforts include collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality to launch a zero-waste campaign, contributing to the implementation of the Million Tree Planting initiative, and signing an agreement with the Education Above All Foundation to promote the iEARN-Qatar programme, providing online training for teachers and offering students the opportunity to implement educational projects that enhance sustainability.

She also noted the importance Qatar places on supporting scientific research, mentioning the efforts of the Qatar Council for Research and Development and the Qatar Fund for Scientific Research in funding projects under the National Research Priorities Program, in addition to funding projects under the Research Experience Program for university students in the field of education.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, she met with Minister of Education in the United Arab Emirates H E Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Balhoul Al Falasi. During the session, they discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries in education and higher education.