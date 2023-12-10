QRCS, Sidra Launch Little Hearts Medical Convoy In Mauritania

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under its medical convoy programme, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently launched a“Little Hearts” project in Mauritania, to treat children with congenital heart defects, in cooperation with Mauritania's Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Heart Centre in Nouakchott, at a total cost of $201,355.

Over one week, a volunteering medical team from Sidra Medicine are examining 130 children, to perform cardiac catheterizations for 70 patients. Also, they will be training the local medical professionals at the hospital.

All the medical equipment and consumables necessary for the operations were deployed from Doha.

So far, 43 cardiac catheterisations have been performed, with a success rate of 100%.

Upon their arrival, the medical delegation met the hospital's managers and doctors, to discuss the lists of beneficiaries and identify the medical cases to be treated.

Acting Charge d'Affairs of the Embassy of Qatar in Mauritania H E Fahad Salem Al Dosari and Secretary-General of Mauritania's MoH Mohamed Al Amin Al Hajj visited the medical delegation and hospital managers.

They praised QRCS's great services for both the patients and doctors, by providing medical interventions, training, and medical supplies.

Al Hajj honoured Qatar's Embassy in Mauritania and members of the medical delegation of QRCS and Sidra Medicine, in appreciation of their effective contributions and efforts to support the country's health care sector.