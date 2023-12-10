Amir Opens Doha Forum 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the opening of Doha Forum 2023 under the slogan "Building Shared Futures" at the Sheraton Doha Hotel on Sunday morning.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of the Republic of Kosovo HE Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Senegal HE Macky Sall, President of Zanzibar HE Dr. Hussein Ali Mwiny, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Bishr Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine HE Mohammad Shtayyeh, Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) HE Denis Francis, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) HE Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, and Their Excellencies the heads of delegations of brotherly and friendly countries.

The opening was also attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, and several of Their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state, as well as senior academics, policymakers, parliamentarians, intellectuals, businessmen, media, and representatives of regional and international organizations and civil society organizations.

During the event, HH the Amir awarded the Doha Forum Award to Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani delivered a speech on this occasion.

Likewise, Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres also delivered a speech.