Qatar Says Efforts To Renew Humanitarian Pause In Gaza 'Continuing'

Doha, Qatar: Mediation efforts are continuing to secure a new Gaza humanitarian pause and free more hostages despite ongoing Israeli bombardment that is "narrowing the window" for a successful outcome, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Sunday.

"Our efforts as the state of Qatar along with our partners are continuing. We are not going to give up," the Prime Minister told Doha Forum, adding that "the continuation of the bombardment is just narrowing this window for us".



The Israeli offensive has killed at least 17,700 people in Gaza, according to the health ministry, many of them women and children.

Qatar was a key mediator in negotiations that resulted in a seven-day pause, which saw scores of Israeli hostages exchanged for Palestinians prisoners and humanitarian aid, until it ended at the start of the month.

"We are going to continue, we are committed to have hostages released, but we are also committed to stop the war," Prime Minister said.

But, he added, "we are not seeing the same willingness from both parties".

Addressing the Doha Forum earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Security Council was "paralysed by geostrategic divisions" that were undermining solutions to the conflict.

The body's "authority and credibility were severely undermined" by its delayed response to the war, he said two days after a US veto prevented a resolution calling for a Gaza ceasefire.

"I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared," he told the forum.

"Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it," he added.

"I can promise, I will not give up."

Guterres had convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after two months of fighting in Gaza.

He deployed the rarely-used Article 99 of the United Nations Charter that allows the secretary-general to bring to the council's attention "any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security".

The rule had not been invoked by a UN chief in decades.

"We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system," Guterres told the Doha Forum.

"The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region."