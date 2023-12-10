Students From International Schools In Qatar Shine At Oireachtas 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Students from Swiss International School, International School of London, CIS School, DESS School, under the Irish Dance Arabia School, have been congratulated for their outstanding achievements at the Continental Europe & Asia Irish Dancing Championship, Oireachtas 2023 in Dubai.

"The dedication and passion displayed by the students for Irish dance are truly commendable, and their consistent success in international competitions is a testament to their hard work and commitment. Special acknowledgement goes to Emma Sedlackova from Grade 12 for securing the 3rd place in her category U18. Sarah Janahi's accomplishments are impressive, with 1st place in 3 dances U17, 3rd place in 2 dances U17, 4th place in 2 dances U15, and 6th Place in the Euro Trophy. Their achievements reflect not only their talent but also their perseverance and dedication," said a statement.

The two male members of the Irish Dance Arabia, Luca and Matte Leung, have qualified for the Worlds, and next year they will be heading to Glasgow to perform. "This is a significant achievement that speaks to the high level of skill and dedication within the group," the statement added. Zainab and Tallin, the advanced team members of Irish Dance Arabia, were congratulated for their impressive placements at the Oireachtas in Dubai. "Their success reflects not only their individual skill and dedication but also the excellent coaching they receive from Rachel Franzen and Tess McMcgovern," the statement added.

"A big shoutout goes to Tennyson, Layla, Maisie, and all the participants who, despite just starting their Irish dance journey, are already making waves on stage and winning medals in their respective categories, including U7. This marks a promising start for them, and their achievements are a testament to their dedication and natural talent."

"The entire community must be happy for these talented dancers. Wishing Emma, Sarah, Tennyson, Layla, Maisie, Luca, Matteo, Tallin, Zainab, and all the participants continued success in their future competitions, especially in Brasov, Romania next year. May they continue to shine and find joy in their journey in Irish dance," the statement noted.