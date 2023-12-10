CBE Reports $1.2Bn Rise In Net International Reserves Since January 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has announced an increase in net international reserves to $35 in November 2023, up from $35 in October, marking a $71m rise.

The CBE explained that the value of gold included in the international reserves rose to $8 at the end of November, compared to $8 at the end of October, an increase of $160m. The foreign currency balances included in the reserve also increased to $26, compared to $26, amounting to $244m, while the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $333m, reaching $38m, compared to $371m.

Egypt's foreign reserves are composed of major international currencies such as the US dollar, euro, British pound, Japanese yen, and Chinese yuan. The distribution of Egypt's holdings is based on the exchange rates and stability of these currencies in international markets, and it is adjusted according to a plan by CBE officials.

The primary role of the CBE's international reserves, which include gold and various international currencies, is to ensure the provision of essential goods, service foreign debt payments, and manage economic crises, especially when hard currency-generating sectors are impacted.

According to the CBE's data, its net international reserves increased by about $1 in the past 11 months of this year, reaching $35 at the end of November 2023, compared to $34 at the end of December 2022.

Regarding gold balances included in the reserves, they recorded $8 at the end of last November, compared to $7 at the end of December 2022, an increase of $932m.

Foreign currency balances included in the reserve also increased to $26, compared to $26, an increase of $748m.

The CBE's data showed that international reserves recorded successive increases since the beginning of this year, reaching $34 in January, $34 in February, $34 in March, $34 in April, $34 in May, $34 in June, $34 in July, $34 in August, $34 in September, and $35 and $35 in November.

As for the volume of foreign currencies included in the reserve, it reached $26 in January 2023, rising to $26 in February, then declining to $26 in March, and continuing its decline to $26 in April, then rising to $26 in May. It continued to rise to $27 in June, then declined again to $26 in July, and continued to decline to $27 in August, then increased to $27 in September, then dropped again to $26 in October, before rising again to $26 in November.

As for the value of gold included in the reserves, it amounted to $7 at the end of January and declined to $7 at the end of February, rising again to $7 at the end of March. In April, gold balances exceeded $8bn for the first time in 2023, recording $8, then they dropped to $7 by the end of May, then to $7 by the end of June.

In July, gold balances increased again to $7, then declined to $7 by the end of August, then to $7 by the end of September, then increased to $8 by the end of October, and continued to rise to $8 by the end of November.

SDRs experienced volatility throughout the year, they recorded $324m in January 2023, dropping to $22m in February and March, then jumping to $439m in April, and fell again to $27m in May and June, then jumped again to $376m in July, and fell again to $30m in August, then to $29m in September. It then jumped again to $371m in October, before falling again to $38m in November.