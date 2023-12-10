Putin`s visit to KSA, UAE attracts attention

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent diplomatic engagements in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, followed by the visit of his Iranian counterpart to Moscow, have brought attention to the evolving significance of the Persian Gulf in international relations and, notably, in domestic foreign policies. While the region has historically been a focal point due to natural resource considerations, a shift in the international system and the rising influence of 'middle powers,' including the mentioned nations, is reshaping the geopolitical landscape.



In a departure from the past, the traditional dominance of major countries is being challenged by the growing influence of middle powers, marking a significant transformation over the past decade. The recent diplomatic activities in the Middle East underscore the pivotal role played by these nations in shaping regional and global dynamics, indicating a departure from the dominance of larger powers.



The Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, share common challenges and interests that hold particular importance for Russia. Beyond the strategic management of oil markets, which has been a longstanding point of focus, the dynamics within OPEC+ have proven surprisingly resilient amid global geopolitical and military disruptions. Despite growing tensions within the group, a capacity for compromise has so far been maintained.



This shifting geopolitical landscape in the Middle East points to the increased autonomy of regional forces in shaping their political destinies, even as major foreign interests converge in the region. As Russia engages with key players in the Gulf, the evolving political and economic landscape calls for a nuanced understanding of the interplay between regional dynamics and global influences. The outcomes of these diplomatic interactions are poised to have implications not only for the Middle East but also for the broader framework of international relations.



