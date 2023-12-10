Gaza`s oldest Mosque gets demolished into debris

(MENAFN) Gaza's ancient Omari Mosque, a symbol of cultural and religious heritage, has suffered extensive damage due to reported Israeli airstrikes, leaving only its ancient stone minaret standing, as shared in images on social media. Considered one of the oldest and most significant mosques in Palestine, the Great Omari Mosque has become a casualty of the ongoing conflict, further escalating tensions in the region.



Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, condemned the destruction of the mosque as a "heinous, barbaric crime" and called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to intervene and protect historic structures in Gaza. The incident adds to a series of targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure, including cultural and heritage sites, during retaliatory strikes carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces.



This latest episode follows the bombing of the Othman bin Qashqar Mosque in Gaza City, another place of worship, on Thursday, according to Hamas. The militant group also expressed outrage over the destruction of the Hammam al-Samara, a 1,000-year-old Turkish-style bath in the territory. The Palestine Ministry of Culture reported that Israeli warplanes have targeted eight museums since the conflict began, including the Rafah Museum, Al-Qarara Museum, and the Khan Yunis Museum. Additionally, large parts of Gaza's Old City, along with dozens of historic buildings, have been decimated.



The escalating violence and the targeting of cultural and religious landmarks underscore the broader impact of the conflict on the rich historical tapestry of the region. The destruction of these sites raises concerns not only about the immediate humanitarian crisis but also about the preservation of cultural heritage in the face of armed conflicts. The international community is closely watching the situation, with calls for diplomatic intervention to mitigate further damage and protect the historical legacy of the region.





