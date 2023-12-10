Chinese leader highlights current financial struggles amid recovery

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has acknowledged that China's economic recovery remains at a critical juncture, according to reports from the official CCTV network. The announcement comes as the nation grapples with a slowdown in domestic consumption and challenges in the real estate sector, casting shadows on the post-pandemic economic resurgence.



In the third quarter, China's economy experienced moderate growth at 4.9 percent, slightly below Beijing's target of five percent and one of the lowest rates in recent years. During a meeting of the Politburo, China's key decision-making body within the Communist Party, President Xi noted that the country's economic recovery is currently in a critical stage. He stressed the complexity of the situation, citing increasing negative factors in the international political and economic environment.



President Xi called for proactive measures to bolster the economy, emphasizing the need to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system, boost internal demand, and mitigate risks. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of enhancing self-reliance in critical science and technology sectors and expediting the development of a new growth strategy.



Efforts to protect the economic recovery from the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue, even as strict isolation measures were lifted at the end of 2022. Notably, Chinese exports witnessed a rise in November, breaking a seven-month trend of decline. However, this positive development was tempered by lower numbers from the previous year, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 measures. Chinese exports, a historically significant driver of growth, have faced challenges since October of the previous year, with a brief recovery noted in March and April.



The recent decline in imports for November also underscored weak consumer activity domestically, signaling ongoing hurdles in the path to a robust economic rebound. President Xi's remarks highlight the government's recognition of the intricate challenges facing China's economic recovery and the imperative for strategic measures to navigate these complexities effectively.

