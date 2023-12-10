Biden giving USD500 million weapons sale to Israel

(MENAFN) In a move drawing increased attention and controversy, United States President Joe Biden is reportedly advocating for the approval of a significant arms deal with Israel, seeking the sale of 45,000 tank shells valued at over USD500 million. The proposal, aimed at restocking Israel's arsenal of 120-millimeter shells for its Merkava main battle tank, is generating concern among lawmakers, particularly in light of rising apprehensions about civilian casualties in Gaza.



According to Reuters, four unnamed sources revealed that President Biden is quietly pushing for congressional approval of the arms sale. The deal, which requires authorization from Congress, is currently undergoing scrutiny, with some lawmakers expressing skepticism. Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned in October, cited concerns about Washington's "blind support" for Israel and stated that the sale was being expedited through committees.



The State Department has reportedly been urging swift approval of the sale, pressing Congress to expedite the process. While the sale is under "informal review" by the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees, the urgency surrounding the matter is evident. However, President Biden is allegedly contemplating an alternative route, considering a smaller sale of 13,000 tank shells. Under the Arms Export Control Act, emergency authorities could allow the administration to bypass the congressional review process.



Despite potential advantages to expediting the sale, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Foreign Relations committee, has called for a cautious approach. He urged the White House to afford lawmakers sufficient time for a thorough examination of the proposed arms transfer, emphasizing the importance of not circumventing the already limited timeframe for congressional review.



The proposed arms sale has reignited the debate over United States policy in the region, with critics expressing concerns about the impact on civilian populations and the broader implications of bolstering Israel's military capabilities. As discussions unfold, the Biden administration faces increasing pressure to balance diplomatic relations, congressional oversight, and human rights considerations in the context of the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.



