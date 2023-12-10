Global Summit navigates complex talks on fossil fuels, economic development

(MENAFN) With just four days remaining before the conclusion of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, representatives from approximately 200 countries convened in Dubai on Friday to negotiate the future of oil, gas, and coal. The objective is to strike a delicate compromise between the scientific imperative to phase out fossil fuels and the economic development needs crucial for emerging nations.



Amidst the complex diplomatic deliberations, negotiators are scrutinizing the latest draft of the agreement, a document that has expanded significantly over the past week. Originally comprising 108 articles, the current version now encompasses 206 articles across 27 pages. The negotiations aim to finalize the Conference of the Parties by the scheduled Tuesday deadline. Notably, the document incorporates multiple options, offering up to three or more choices on certain issues.



At the heart of the discussions lie fossil fuels, and the negotiators are presented with five options for consideration. These range from the option of not addressing fossil fuels at all to a more assertive stance of "dispensing with fossil fuels in accordance with the best available scientific knowledge." However, the intricacies become even more pronounced with two additional formulations focused on phasing out fossil fuels, specifically coal, oil, and gas. These formulations emphasize the role of emissions capture technologies, a nuanced aspect that has encountered resistance from several European countries.



The negotiations unfold against the backdrop of a global imperative to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The challenge lies in finding common ground that balances environmental sustainability with the developmental needs of nations, particularly those in the early stages of economic ascent. The forthcoming days are poised to be critical as representatives grapple with divergent perspectives and work towards a consensus that charts a course for a more sustainable future.

MENAFN10122023000045015682ID1107565651