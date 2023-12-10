UN claims Gaza assistance procedures ‘not sustainable’

(MENAFN) The United Nations (UN) has issued a dire warning, stating that its humanitarian efforts in Gaza are teetering on the brink of collapse, with aid deliveries becoming increasingly "erratic" and "undependable." The announcement comes amid escalated Israeli military strikes in southern Gaza, a region where thousands of civilians had sought refuge. United Nations Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, expressed the gravity of the situation in a press briefing in Geneva, revealing that plans to safeguard non-combatants are now "in tatters" as Israeli forces advance south.



Griffiths highlighted the deteriorating conditions in southern Gaza, declaring that there is no longer a humanitarian operation in that area that can be recognized as such. He emphasized that Israeli attacks have eliminated the safety zones crucial for protecting civilians, rendering the humanitarian plan ineffective. The lack of secure spaces has not only compromised the safety of the civilian population but has also disrupted aid delivery, pushing the United Nation's operation into what Griffiths described as a "program of opportunism."



The United Nations official expressed deep concern about the extreme scarcity of supplies and the challenges in reaching significant portions of Gaza with essential aid. He characterized the current state of operations as "erratic, undependable, and frankly, not sustainable." The gravity of the situation has left the UN grappling with the unprecedented challenges of providing crucial assistance to a population facing intensified conflict and displacement.



Recent Israeli military strategies, urging Palestinians to relocate to southern cities in Gaza, have backfired as strikes in the area have triggered yet another wave of displacement, according to Thomas White, the Gaza head of the United Nation's agency for Palestinian refugees. The conflict has led to an estimated 85 percent of the enclave's population being displaced, equating to roughly 1.9 million people. The unfolding humanitarian crisis underscores the urgent need for international intervention to address the escalating violence and facilitate the resumption of reliable and sustained aid operations in Gaza.



MENAFN10122023000045015687ID1107565650