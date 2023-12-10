EU wishes to assist China in putting restrictions on Russia

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, leaders of the European Union (EU) have indicated their intention to identify and potentially impose sanctions on more than a dozen Chinese companies allegedly providing Russia with goods that could be utilized in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The announcement was made during meetings between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council head Charles Michel, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.



Von der Leyen emphasized that she urged President Xi to prevent any potential efforts by Russia to undermine the impact of existing sanctions imposed by the European Union. Michel reportedly handed a list of 13 companies to President Xi, accusing them of selling "dual-use goods" to Russia and requested immediate action to address the issue.



According to Politico European Union, Michel stated, "We have identified a list of companies which are suspected to play a role in circumventing our sanctions. We sincerely hope that today we are heard, and then the appropriate action will be undertaken by China." If Beijing fails to take action against these companies, Michel suggested that the European Union may resort to naming and shaming them, prompting member states to decide on further measures.



The European Union, in coordination with the United States and its allies, has already imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the conflict in Ukraine. The leaders have collectively provided financial support to the government in Kiev while maintaining that they are not direct participants in the hostilities. However, China has taken a different stance, rejecting participation in the embargo and denouncing it as "unilateral measures."



The unfolding situation underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the conflict in Ukraine and the challenges faced by Western nations in garnering international support for sanctions against Russia. The European Union's efforts to engage with China on this matter highlight the intricate balancing act required to navigate diplomatic relations amid ongoing global tensions.





