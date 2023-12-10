National Assembly voted to override President Rumen Radev's veto on proposal to donate 100 old armored personnel carriers to Ukrainian military

(MENAFN) In a move that underscores divisions within Bulgaria's leadership, the National Assembly voted to override President Rumen Radev's veto on a proposal to donate 100 old armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian military. Radev, who had vetoed the plan earlier in the week, argued that the parliamentary process was rushed and lacked sufficient consideration for Bulgarian needs and interests. However, the parliament, invoking its constitutional authority, secured a simple majority to push the proposal through.



The final vote in the 240-member chamber stood at 162-55, with no abstentions, according to reports from the Bulgarian news agency BTA. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed appreciation for the decision, stating on X (formerly Twitter), "With this decision, we are strengthening our Europe and the defense of freedom." Notably, Zelensky did not extend thanks to Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov but acknowledged the heads of the ruling coalition and their supporters.



The parliamentary debate leading up to the vote was marked by heated exchanges. Opposition MP Ivan Chenchev (BSP) accused the government of seeking approval from external influences, claiming that Bulgaria needed the armored vehicles for its own security forces. The governing coalition countered, asserting that the Bulgarian security forces no longer required the vehicles.



Criticism also emerged within the assembly, with one opposition member, Georgi Svilenski, suggesting that some members might be under the influence, stating, "It is wrong to allow people under the influence to vote for embroiling Bulgaria in a war." Another opposition MP, Kostadin Kostadinov (Vazrazhdane), described the act of donating vehicles while also covering delivery costs as "very humiliating" for Bulgaria.



In a particularly contentious moment, ruling bloc MP Manol Peykov (CC-DB), known for his support of Ukraine, reportedly heckled Kostadinov, leading to a confrontation with Vazrazhdane deputies. The incident highlights the deep-seated disagreements within Bulgaria over the decision to donate military assets and raises questions about the country's strategic priorities and alliances.



