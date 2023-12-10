8 Killed, 2 Injured In Traffic Collision In India

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eight people were killed and 2 others injured Sunday after in a collision between a car and dumper on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway in Uttar Pradesh, northern India.

The car's tire exploded, causing it to collide with a dumper, killing eight people, including a child, and wounding two seriously, Indian Police reported.

India ranks second internationally after China in terms of countries with the highest number of fatal traffic accidents. Official statistics indicate that about 135,000 people die in traffic accidents annually in India.

