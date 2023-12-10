Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza Sustains Minor Damage Amid Ongoing Israeli Shelling

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Jordanian Field Hospital/2, situated in southern Gaza, encountered shrapnel and smoke bomb impacts due to the persistent Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip.

A spokesperson from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Force said on Sunday that no human casualties or significant material harm occurred, emphasizing the safety of all hospital personnel, according to (Petra) news agency.

Reaffirming their commitment to humanitarian service, the General Command of the Armed Forces underscored the steadfast dedication of medical teams operating in Gaza. Their unwavering commitment persists in fulfilling their humanitarian duty towards the local populace in the Strip.

