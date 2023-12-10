6 Killed, 23 Injured Due To Storms In Tennessee

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Strong storms killed six people, wounded 23 others, and damaged a number of buildings in the US State of Tennessee.

Local officials said that three people, including a child, were killed after a strong storm struck Montgomery, north of Nashville; while the Emergency Operations Center in Nashville announced that three more people were killed due to severe storms.

Montgomery County officials indicated that 23 people received treatment in hospitals following various injuries as a result of the storms, adding that search and rescue operations are continuing.

The authorities have asked residents to remain in their homes while relevant authorities evaluate the situation, as many power lines remain down in the province, and many areas are classified as unsafe.

Last year, more than 100 people were killed when category 4 Hurricane Ian hit the west coast of Florida, causing storms and strong winds that toppled bridges, swept away buildings, and caused damage worth more than 100 billion dollars.

