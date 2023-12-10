17 Martyred, Dozens Wounded In Violent Israeli Bombardment Of Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 17 Palestinians were martyred, and dozens were injured Sunday in a violent airstrikes launched by the Israeli occupation on homes in Deir al-Balah, and the Nuseirat, Bureij and Maghazi camps in the central Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), that occupation warplanes bombed an inhabited house in Deir al-Balah, killing at least 4 citizens and wounding dozens. The occupation aircraft also targeted a house in the Maghazi camp, leaving three martyrs and dozens injured, WAFA added.

According to eyewitnesses, the occupation warplanes bombed an inhabited house in the Bureij camp, leaving 7 martyrs and dozens wounded, including children and women, while many remained under the rubble.

The occupation warplanes also targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp, killing three and injuring several others. To the south, the occupation gunboats fired heavy machine guns off the coast of Rafah, while the occupation artillery continued its intense bombardment of Khan Yunis and the eastern region in Abasan, Maan, Bani Suhaila, as well as the city of Rafah.

The brutal Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip continues for the 65th day, leaving thousands martyred, injured and missing, in addition to massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, amidst international accusations against the Israeli entity of committing massacres and genocide crimes against the civilians in Gaza.

