Secretary-General of OPEC highlights complexity of energy transition at COP28

(MENAFN) During the COP28 conference in Dubai, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al-Ghais, underscored the complexity of the energy transition, emphasizing that there is no singular solution or path to achieving a sustainable energy future. The remarks come at a time of heightened pressure for global leaders to broker agreements that would facilitate a gradual phase-out of fossil fuels at the United Nations Climate Change Conference.



Al-Ghais emphasized the need for pragmatic approaches to address emissions, highlighting the importance of methods that not only promote economic growth but also contribute to poverty eradication and enhance resilience. The remarks reflect a recognition of the multifaceted challenges associated with transitioning to sustainable energy sources.



OPEC faced criticism following the revelation of a letter penned by Al-Ghais, urging the organization's 23 members and their partners to "proactively" reject any agreements targeting fossil fuels in climate negotiations. The call for proactive rejection aligns with OPEC's concerns about potential adverse impacts on the oil and gas industry.



Amidst marathon negotiation sessions at COP28, delegates are striving to find common ground on the fate of oil, gas, and coal. These discussions are integral to global efforts aimed at achieving the ambitious goal of limiting climate warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial revolution era. The complexity of these negotiations underscores the divergent perspectives and interests of stakeholders as they grapple with the intricate challenges of transitioning to a more sustainable and climate-friendly energy landscape.

