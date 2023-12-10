Hunter Biden`s Ukraine`s cash reduction exposed

(MENAFN) In a startling development, a recent criminal indictment against Hunter Biden has shed light on a significant reduction in his pay from Ukraine's Burisma Holdings following his father's departure from the vice presidency in 2017. The Ukrainian energy company, known for hiring Hunter Biden as a board member in 2014 despite his lack of industry expertise, was paying him a substantial USD1 million annually while his father, Joe Biden, served as Vice President and oversaw Washington's support for Kiev.



The federal indictment, filed on Thursday by United States Department of Justice special counsel David Weiss, details that Hunter Biden's compensation was halved in March 2017, just two months after the Obama-Biden administration left office and the Trump administration assumed control. The charges brought against Hunter Biden include three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanors, including tax evasion, failure to pay taxes, and filing a false tax return.



The indictment alleges that Hunter Biden failed to report his income from Burisma directly.



Instead, the money was allegedly funneled into the bank account of a company controlled by Hunter Biden and a business associate, who also served on Burisma's board of directors. Over the period from 2016 through April 2019, when Hunter Biden left the company's board, Burisma reportedly paid him a combined sum of USD2.3 million.



Republican lawmakers have long asserted that Hunter Biden's position at Burisma was a lucrative, no-show job and part of an alleged influence-peddling operation. They claim that the President's son solicited overseas bribes in exchange for political favors, raising questions about the intersection of political influence, personal financial interests, and potential ethical violations.



As the legal proceedings unfold, this latest revelation brings renewed scrutiny to the complex dynamics involving the Biden family's business dealings and the broader implications for transparency and accountability in political circles. The case highlights the ongoing debate over potential conflicts of interest and the need for comprehensive scrutiny of the financial activities of individuals connected to high-profile political figures.





