BJP Mps To Protest In Front Of Parliament's Gandhi Statue Tomorrow

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs will protest in front of the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises tomorrow, Monday, December 11, against the corruption by Congress leaders, the saffron party said as quoted by the news agency ANI. (Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

