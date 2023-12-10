Airlines Likely To Save Up To ₹180 Crore By Using Eastern Cross Taxiways At Delhi Airport, Says DIAL CEO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Airlines are projected to achieve annual savings of approximately ₹150-180 crore by leveraging the Eastern Cross Taxiways at Delhi airport, facilitating reduced taxiing time and lower aircraft fuel consumption, as stated by a prominent official Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, under the operation of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), manages up to 1,500 aircraft movements daily a recent interview, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar highlighted that assuming 10-15 percent of aircraft utilize the Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT), an estimated reduction of around 55,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide is anticipated 2.1 km long ECT, capable of handling wide-body aircraft, is designed to minimize the time passengers spend on the tarmac post-landing and before take-off. This innovative facility, inaugurated on July 14, is expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency mentioned that DIAL has conducted preliminary calculations to estimate the number of aircraft utilizing the ECT and the corresponding reduction in travel time.\"Each litre of ATF produces 2.5-3 kg of carbon dioxide. If we are talking about saving 55,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, you divide it by 3 and that basically means around 18,000 tonnes of ATF. Each tonne of ATF costs ₹1 lakh and it is ₹100 per litre... savings for airlines because of lower taxiing time is expected to be around ₹150-180 crore,\" he said average, Jaipuriar noted that aircraft landing in the north and taxiing to the south through the ECT save approximately 7-8 minutes of taxiing time. According to DIAL, the ECT is projected to result in a fuel saving of approximately 350 kg each time an aircraft taxis from Runway 29R to Terminal 1 and vice versa.\"This translates into a reduction of nearly 1,114 kilograms of CO2 emissions for each aircraft taxiing along this route. On an annual basis, the ECT is estimated to reduce emissions of approximately 55,000 tonnes of CO2 from aircraft,\" it had said in July this year Eastern Connectivity Taxiway (ECT) links the northern and southern airfields situated on the eastern perimeter of the airport, effectively curtailing the taxiing distance for aircraft by a notable 7 kilometers. Consequently, the post-landing travel for aircraft destined for Terminal 1 (T1) from the third runway will be substantially diminished, shrinking from the current 9 kilometers to a mere 2 kilometers to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as the A380, B777, and B747, the dual-lane ECT boasts a generous width of 44 meters per lane. Additionally, a 47-meter gap separates the lanes, facilitating the simultaneous movement of two aircraft.

