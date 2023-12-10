Tucker Carlson makes remarks on running as Trump`s Vice President

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation that has ignited speculation, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has hinted at the possibility of being former President Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 election. Carlson, who gained millions of followers on his channel on X (formerly Twitter) since his departure from Fox News in April, responded to media reports suggesting that he is the favored vice presidential candidate of former First Lady Melania Trump.



Speaking at an event in Washington on Thursday night, Carlson stopped short of outright rejecting the notion, stating that he would need a directive from God to accept such an offer. In response to questions about the media reports, Carlson quipped, "God would have to yell at me very loud." This revelation adds an intriguing layer to the political landscape, leaving many to wonder about the potential implications of Carlson joining Trump's ticket.



The speculation began when independent media outlet Semafor reported that Carlson was the preferred choice of Melania Trump for the vice presidential role. While Carlson admitted that he doesn't really know the former first lady, he maintained his stance of having no interest in pursuing elected office. During his speech, Carlson expressed the difficulty of envisioning a transition "from being, like, a well-paid street corner schizophrenic to, like, a politician." However, there were cheers from the audience when he did not definitively rule out the possibility of joining Trump's 2024 ticket.



Axios also contributed to the speculation, reporting that Melania Trump is advocating for Carlson as a powerful onstage extension of her husband. The outlet cited an unidentified source close to Trump, emphasizing her belief in Carlson's potential to enhance the former president's public image. As the intrigue surrounding Carlson's political aspirations grows, the broader implications for the 2024 election remain uncertain.



The unfolding narrative raises questions about the intersection of media personalities and political ambitions, as well as the potential impact of such unconventional political pairings.



Whether Carlson will heed what he deems a divine call and step into the realm of national politics is yet to be seen, adding an element of unpredictability to the unfolding political landscape.





