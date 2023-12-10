Nasdaq reaches USD4M settlement with US Treasury Department

(MENAFN) The US State Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced on Friday that the Nasdaq stock exchange, based in New York, has reached a settlement with the US Treasury Department amounting to USD4 million. The settlement pertains to alleged violations of sanctions against Iran by a former unit of Nasdaq's subsidiary.



According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Nasdaq OMX Romania, a subsidiary unit, was found to have provided financial services to Iran, including transactions involving the state-owned Iranian Bank Mellat. The USD4 million settlement reflects the office's determination that Nasdaq's conduct, while in violation of sanctions, was not deemed egregious. Notably, Nasdaq voluntarily disclosed the transactions, a factor taken into account in determining the settlement amount.



In response, Nasdaq issued a statement acknowledging the settlement and highlighting mitigating factors considered in the resolution. These factors include Nasdaq's voluntary disclosure of the transactions in 2014 and its subsequent sale of its Armenia unit in 2018. The settlement underscores the regulatory scrutiny faced by financial institutions in ensuring compliance with international sanctions and highlights the significance of voluntary disclosure in addressing such issues.

