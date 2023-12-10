Woman arrested for attempting to burn down birthplace of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr

(MENAFN) In a disturbing incident, an Atlanta woman, Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to burn down the birthplace of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. The arrest came after two vigilant tourists witnessed Henderson pouring gasoline over the front porch of the historic home, a designated national park site.



The incident unfolded when the visitors, who were touring the landmark, observed Henderson openly and brazenly pouring the contents of a large red gas can over the porch. Astonishingly, she made no effort to conceal her actions, as seen in footage posted on social media. The tourists, realizing the gravity of the situation, began filming and intervened when Henderson produced a lighter, preventing her from igniting the home.



One of the visitors, Zach Kempf, described the tense moments, stating, "It was a little scary there for a minute because we didn’t know who she was, we didn’t know if she had weapons on her, we didn’t know anything." The tourists, unsure of the assailant's intentions, took precautionary measures while awaiting the arrival of local police. Fortunately, two off-duty New York Police Department officers on the scene assisted in restraining Henderson.



Authorities have charged Henderson with criminal attempt arson and criminal attempt interference with government property. The Atlanta Police and Fire Departments, in collaboration with several district attorneys’ offices, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the FBI, are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the motivations behind the attempted arson. Given that the King house holds national significance as a designated national park site, Henderson could potentially face federal charges.



The shocking incident raises concerns about the security of historic landmarks and the potential motives behind such attacks. As the investigation unfolds, the community is left grappling with questions surrounding the preservation of cultural and historical symbols, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding sites that hold immense cultural and historical value.



MENAFN10122023000045015687ID1107565582