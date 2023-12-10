(MENAFN) As tensions escalate in the Gaza Strip, concerns are mounting over Israel's alleged plans to flood the Hamas tunnels beneath Gaza with seawater. In a recent emergency session called by China, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates at the United Nations Security Council, Russia's first deputy permanent representative, Dmitry Polyansky, declared that such an action would constitute a clear-cut war crime.



Polyansky revealed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are reportedly in the process of developing a system involving pipes and pumps to carry out the flooding. The situation raises ethical questions, with Polyansky comparing the potential consequences to ordering a "take no prisoners" directive. Moreover, the indiscriminate flooding could contaminate Gaza's groundwater, rendering the region uninhabitable.



The international community has expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in Gaza since the IDF resumed military operations in early December. Polyansky's statement emphasized the need for urgent attention to prevent a potential humanitarian crisis. The indiscriminate nature of the proposed measure and its potential impact on civilian life have intensified the global call for diplomatic intervention.



Adding to the complexity of the situation, documents leaked in mid-October suggest that Israeli authorities may be considering displacing the entire Palestinian population of Gaza into Egypt. This revelation adds a layer of controversy to the ongoing conflict, prompting questions about the long-term implications for the affected population and the potential violation of international humanitarian laws.



The article delves into the geopolitical context, highlighting how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas in response to an attack on Israeli settlements by the Gaza-based militant group. The ensuing military operations in Gaza have resulted in a significant loss of life, with more than 16,000 Palestinians reported dead.



The piece also raises a broader question about the international response to alleged war crimes, pointing to what some see as a disparity in how the International Criminal Court approaches charges against different nations. The contrast between the ease with which the ICC charges Russians and the perceived reluctance in similar cases involving Israelis prompts a critical examination of the court's actions and potential geopolitical influences on its decisions.



As the international community grapples with these complex issues, the article underscores the pressing need for diplomatic solutions to address the immediate crisis in Gaza and advocates for a comprehensive reevaluation of the mechanisms in place to hold nations accountable for alleged war crimes.





