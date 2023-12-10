“GTA 6” promotional video exceeds 100M views in 30 hours on YouTube, fails to break 24-hour view record

(MENAFN) In a remarkable feat, the promotional video for the highly anticipated game "GTA 6" garnered over 100 million views on YouTube within just 30 hours of its release. The announcement of the latest installment in the widely popular "Grand Theft Auto" series generated immense excitement among fans.



Despite its impressive performance, the ad failed to break the 24-hour view record on YouTube, which is still held by the South Korean band BTS for their video song "Batter," with an astonishing 108 million views.



Rockstar Games, the developer of the GTA series, unveiled the promotional clip on the X Network, disclosing that "GTA 6" is scheduled for release in the year 2025. Notably, this installment comes 12 years after the release of "GTA 5," a game that currently ranks as the second best-selling video game globally.



The unexpected release date of the trailer, a day earlier than planned, was attributed to a supposed leak. The anticipation and eagerness to watch the ad reached unprecedented levels, with views surpassing 60 million within the first 12 hours on YouTube, breaking the previous record set by the American YouTuber "Mr. Best" (Jimmy Donaldson).



Delving into the details, the promotional clip provided insights into the game's narrative, revealing that the main character in "GTA 6" will be Lucia, a female protagonist and former prisoner. Lucia's storyline unfolds in a setting reminiscent of Florida, marking a significant milestone as she becomes the first main female character that players can control in the "GTA" series. Fans are already buzzing with excitement about the fresh direction the game is taking with this groundbreaking character.

MENAFN10122023000045015682ID1107565579