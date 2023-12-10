US education institute suffers loss of USD100 million donation due to Israel row

(MENAFN) In a shocking turn of events, Wall Street money manager Ross Stevens has decided to cancel his pledged USD100 million donation to the University of Pennsylvania. The abrupt decision follows a contentious congressional hearing where the university president, Liz Magill, declined to unequivocally condemn calls for genocide against Jews. Stevens, who is an alumnus of Penn, expressed his dismay at the institution's stance and is now demanding a change in leadership.



Stevens, the founder of Stone Ridge Asset Management, took the unprecedented step of notifying the university of the revocation and informing his employees about the decision. The donation, which included shares valued at around USD100 million, is being rescinded due to what Stevens perceives as reputational damage caused by the association with the university.



The controversy erupted during a congressional hearing on rising anti-Semitism on American campuses amidst the Israel-Hamas war. When asked about whether calls for genocide against Jewish people would violate Penn's code of conduct, President Magill responded, "It is a context-dependent decision." This response incited criticism, leading Stevens to assert that the university violated Stone Ridge's policies against discrimination and harassment.



In a letter from Stevens' lawyers, Neil Barr and Dana Seshens, addressed to the university, it was stated that Penn's stance on the matter provides grounds for retiring the shares due to policy violations. Stevens, expressing his love for Penn, clarified that the shares would only be rescinded if there is a "change in leadership and values" at the institution in the near future.



The decision by Stevens, a prominent figure in finance and a loyal Penn alumnus, underscores the growing significance of ethical considerations in philanthropic contributions. It raises questions about the responsibilities of educational institutions in navigating sensitive geopolitical issues and the potential consequences of such decisions on their financial support.



