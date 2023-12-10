IATA anticipates substantial uptick in global airline revenues in coming year

(MENAFN) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) anticipates a substantial uptick in global airline revenues in the coming year, reaching unprecedented levels due to the surge in the number of flights. Despite this positive outlook, the IATA suggests that net profits on a global scale will continue to fall below the cost of capital.



According to the recent report released by IATA, airline revenues in 2024 are projected to soar by 7.6 percent, reaching a historic high of USD964 billion. The sector's profits are expected to grow to USD25.7 billion, with a net profit margin of 2.7 percent. While this represents a slight improvement over the expected net profits in 2023, pegged at USD23.3 billion with a net profit margin of 2.6 percent, the challenge of profitability relative to capital investment persists.



In terms of regional performance, IATA forecasts that airlines in various regions will experience distinct financial trajectories. For the current year, the Middle East is projected to achieve net profits of USD2.6 billion with a net profit margin of 4.9 percent. Looking ahead to 2024, it is anticipated that the region's net profits will further increase to USD3.1 billion, with a net profit margin of 4.8 percent.



Despite the encouraging revenue projections, IATA acknowledges the persistent struggle for airlines to reach profitability levels that exceed the cost of capital. Operating profits within the aviation sector are expected to climb from USD40.7 billion in the current year to USD49.3 billion in 2024. Moreover, the anticipated increase in the number of passengers in 2024, reaching a record-breaking 4.7 billion passengers, signals a notable recovery surpassing pre-pandemic figures, which stood at 4.5 billion passengers in 2019.



IATA's optimism for the Middle Eastern aviation sector in 2023 and 2024 is rooted in expectations of robust financial performance. As airlines within the region intensify efforts to rebuild international networks and reinstate super-connectivity centers, the aviation landscape is poised for significant developments in the coming years.

MENAFN10122023000045015682ID1107565576