(MENAFN) As the European Union leaders prepare to convene for the final Council of Europe meeting this year, the significance of the summit hinges on their decisiveness in addressing longstanding unresolved matters. The outcome will determine whether the gathering will be marked as one of the most pivotal or deemed a missed opportunity of great magnitude.



Among the lingering issues demanding attention is the fulfillment of the leaders' commitment to provide Ukraine with 40 billion euros in financing over a four-year period—a promise made half a year ago. Additionally, the question arises as to whether formal negotiations will be initiated for countries like Ukraine and other candidates to join the European Union.



The prospect of signing a trade agreement with Mercosur countries in South America also hangs in the balance, as does the adoption of proposed new common rules governing national public finances and the seven-year midterm reviews of the EU budget.



Despite the apparent necessity and potential for significant benefits associated with these decisions, what impedes progress are not inherently contentious issues. The stumbling block lies in relatively "marginal" concerns, contrary to public perception. While the blame for delays cannot be solely attributed to Hungary and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has obstructed decisions on Ukraine for personal gains related to the release of EU funds withheld due to rule-of-law violations, larger decisions cannot be indefinitely postponed.



The possibility of circumventing Budapest on the issue of financing Ukraine is being explored, with discussions at the level of finance ministers contemplating support from 26 countries, bypassing Hungary's obstruction. This alternative, while not ideal, is considered a viable option to overcome the current impasse and move forward with crucial decisions that hold implications for the European Union's relations with global partners.

