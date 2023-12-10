Last week's trading sees increase in US stock indices

(MENAFN) The conclusion of last week's trading witnessed a surge in US stock indices, spurred by an optimistic assessment of November's job report data and encouraging results from the consumer survey conducted by the University of Michigan. The report indicated the economy's resilience and a decline in inflation expectations, fueling optimism for a potential soft landing scenario. The Dow Jones Index experienced a 0.35 percent rise, equivalent to 130 points, reaching 36,247 points. While it briefly reached its peak for the year at 36,296 points, the index concluded the week's trading without significant changes.



Similarly, the Standard & Poor's index increased by 0.4 percent, representing an 18-point gain, settling at 4,604 points. This marked the sixth consecutive week of gains for the index, which had reached its highest level since the year's commencement at 4,609 points during the week, achieving a 0.2 percent rise overall. The Nasdaq index saw a 0.45 percent increase, amounting to 63 points, reaching 14,403 points. Continuing its upward trajectory for the sixth consecutive week, the index registered weekly gains of 0.7 percent.



Across the Atlantic, European markets also experienced positive momentum. The Stoxx index rose by 0.75 percent to 472.2 points, marking its highest level since the start of the year. The index achieved a 1.3 percent increase over the week, marking the fourth consecutive week of gains. In the UK, the FTSE 100 index recorded a 0.55 percent increase, settling at 7,554 points. Meanwhile, the French CAC index rose by 1.3 percent to 7,526 points, and the German DAX index saw an 0.8 percent increase, reaching 16,759 points, achieving its highest closing level ever. The positive trajectory of these indices reflected the overall optimism in the markets, driven by positive economic indicators and favorable consumer sentiment.

