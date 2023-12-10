Gold futures prices for February delivery decline

(MENAFN) At the conclusion of last week's trading session, gold futures prices for February delivery experienced a downturn, influenced by data showcasing a robust acceleration in non-farm job growth in the United States throughout November, coupled with a notable decrease in the unemployment rate. The settlement saw gold futures prices decline by 1.55 percent, translating to a USD31.9 drop and settling at USD2,014.5 per ounce. This reversal marked the conclusion of a three-week streak of gains for gold, as it had recorded losses of 3.6 percent in the preceding week.



The shift in market dynamics was underscored by a noteworthy increase in the value of the dollar index, which rose by 0.45 percent to 104 points during trading, reaching 104.26 points at its peak. The surge in the dollar's strength played a significant role in influencing the retreat of gold prices.



Investors' sentiment, as reflected in the Fed Watch tool, indicated a notable adjustment in expectations regarding the timing of monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve. The preference for the commencement of such measures shifted to 49.6 percent for May, deviating from prior projections that suggested a rate cut at the March 2024 meeting.



The robust performance of the US economy in November further fueled the market sentiment. Non-farm job additions surpassed expectations, reaching 199,000 against an anticipated figure of 190,000. Concurrently, the unemployment rate declined from 3.9 percent to 3.7 percent, underscoring the positive momentum in the labor market. These factors collectively contributed to the retreat of gold prices as investors recalibrated their positions in response to the evolving economic landscape.

