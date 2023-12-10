Global oil prices see continued downward pressure despite late-week rally

(MENAFN) During the past week's trading, global oil prices faced continued downward pressure, with Brent crude seeing a 3.8 percent decline and US crude prices dropping by 3.7 percent. Despite a late-week rally, wherein crude prices edged higher, the uptick was insufficient to offset the preceding losses sustained throughout the week.



The decline in oil futures persisted for the second consecutive week, even as prices rebounded in the final trading session following an announcement by Saudi Arabia and Russia, members of "OPEC Plus," inviting others to participate in voluntary production cuts. At the close of Friday's session, futures contracts for standard Brent crude, slated for February delivery, saw a 2.4 percent increase, equivalent to USD1.79, reaching USD75.84 per barrel. However, this upward movement wasn't enough to prevent a weekly loss of 3.85 percent.



Similarly, the price of US Nymex crude for January delivery experienced a 2.75 percent rise, amounting to USD1.89, reaching USD71.23 per barrel. Nevertheless, this positive development couldn't reverse the overall downward trend, as it marked the seventh consecutive week of losses for US crude, recording a decline of about 3.7 percent throughout the week.

