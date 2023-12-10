stc holds sign language workshops for its employees to engage more effectively with diverse community segments

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 09 December 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, organized sign language workshops for its employees held under the umbrella of its ongoing ‘Because_We_Care’ campaign. The initiative which comes as part of stc’s extensive CSR framework reflects the Company’s continuous efforts to have a positive impact on the society by engaging more effectively with diverse community segments.



The workshops organized by stc aimed to empower employees with the necessary skillsets to communicate with customers through sign language when needed, witnessing the participation of 20 employees from various branches. The sessions were led by sign language expert Khlifah Al Bin Ali, a renowned trainer from the Arab Union for Bodies Working with the Deaf. Al Bin Ali is a certified expert and interpreter in sign language, bringing a wealth of invaluable knowledge and expertise. The comprehensive training covered various attributes of learning sign language and included various assessments, in which employees received certified certificates upon completing the course.



stc indicated in a statement that it continuously strives to elevate the customer experience at its various branches and throughout its operations. Such initiatives focus on various segments within the community to ensure that the Company’s different products and solutions are accessible and complimented by the exceptional service offered by stc. This commitment to excellence is evident in the tailored approaches to customer service, aiming to meet the unique needs of every individual the Company serves. By investing in the training and development of its employees, stc ensures that its team is not only knowledgeable about the Company’s products and services but also skilled in communicating and interacting with a diverse customer base.



The “Because We Care” campaign was previously launched by stc as part of its extensive CSR program, showcasing a range of activities and events designed to positively impact society. Through initiatives like equipping its employees with sign language skills, stc aims to enhance its customer experience and foster an inclusive, accessible environment for everyone, further demonstrating its commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.

stc reaffirmed its dedication to being a pioneer in the telecom market, especially within its dynamic CSR program, contributing to a more inclusive society. Catering to a diverse range of customer needs, the Company will continue to enhance its operations and explore new outlets to provide its customers with a well-rounded and seamless experience.





