SHREVEPORT - Former NBA player, actor and minister Kenyon Glover is the subject of a permanent injunction, following a court hearing in Louisiana.



The ruling makes permanent the earlier temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction granted by Judge Michael “Mike” Pitman against Glover in Caddo Parish.



In granting the initial sexual assault restraining order, the judge prohibited Glover from committing further acts of abuse or threats of abuse or sexual assault.



Glover has been charged with a violence offense centered around abuse and physical force.

In his ruling, the judge’s order prohibits Glover from abusing or assaulting the victim. The legal action came after Glover was the subject of abuse and sexual assault allegations in Caddo Parish.



The judge’s decision also bars Glover from stalking, following, tracking, monitoring, or threatening the victim. Glover is to stay completely away from the woman and her home, school and business.



“The verdict was based on the evidence presented to the court,” a spokesperson for the Louisiana Bar Foundation said to the media following the hearing.



According to the permanent order, the judge found that Glover was a threat to the victim.

Glover, who is currently under a permanent restraining order in California for violence, failed to appear for the court hearing. The California court ruled that Glover assaulted the woman to whom he was a spiritual advisor.



Court records state Glover previously allegedly assaulted another woman and was charged.

The victim’s lawyer Holland Miciotto, son of powerhouse Shreveport lawyer Ronald Miciotto, told the judge, “it shows Mr. Glover has a prior history of violence,” according to court records.



According to IMDb.com, Glover is a native of Monroe, Louisiana. Glover counts acting and filmmaking as a part of his repertoire. The authoritative source for TV content says Glover was a cast member on RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Young and The Restless, Devious Maids, among others.



Amid the latest controversy, Glover was removed from the film ‘E40S’ (Every 40 Seconds), back in late October according to Film Daily.



Glover was previously represented by American Talent Management in Burbank, California, and had been a talent with All American Entertainment. TheCineTalk reported that AAE recently removed Glover from their roster.



