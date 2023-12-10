GCC Stocks Mixed, Oil Weighs, Fed Ahead

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets closed with mixed performances this week. Traders monitored the performance of oil markets as well as economic data as attention turned to US and European central banks. The latter are meeting next week and could reveal more information about the direction of monetary policy.

The Saudi stock market closed the week on a positive note, contrary to other markets in the region. However, while the market could continue to rebound, the negative performance of oil markets could still weigh on sentiment and could fuel downside risks for Saudi stocks.

The Dubai stock market continued to slightly decline, recording consecutive price corrections over the last few days. Traders could remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week and could react to the central bank’s decision and economic projections.

The Abu Dhabi stock market followed Dubai in the same direction. The main index could continue to see downside risks while oil prices slide.

The Qatari stock market ended the week on a straight decline, closing a second leg of price corrections over the last three weeks. Traders could remain attentive to the developments in energy markets where a rebound could support local stocks.





