Caution and Oil Weigh on GCC Stocks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets continued to slide as traders considered the developments in oil markets. The focus could remain on energy markets as well as US economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting next week.

The Dubai stock market continued to record price corrections as traders remained cautious after a period of stagnation. However, the market could find some support after Dubai Taxi started trading. Additionally, the non-oil sector in the UAE remains on a strong path and could help support sentiment.

The Abu Dhabi stock market recorded another session of price corrections. Traders could continue to focus on the performance of oil markets. The latter have been on a decline for more than two months and could continue to weigh on expectations despite a strong local non-oil sector.

The Qatari stock market led the markets in the region with larger losses and pared down part of what it gained during its last rebound. While natural gas markets remain on a downtrend, the Qatar stock market could continue to see downside risks.

The Saudi stock market was more stable than its regional counterparts and was able to stay near the levels reached after its latest rebound. However, the performance of oil markets could continue to weigh on sentiment and could fuel downside risks.





