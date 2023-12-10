OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Adoption by the Danish Parliament of a Law Banning Desecration of Religious Texts

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 08 December 2023



The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the adoption, on 7 December 2023, by the Danish Parliament of a Law criminalizing “inappropriate treatment of writings with significant religious importance for a recognized religious community.”



The OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, commends this important step taken by Denmark, following the series of incidents of desecration of copies of the holy Qur’an in a number of European countries.



The Secretary-General expresses the hope that the law adopted by the Danish Parliament would contribute to efforts to combat acts of desecration of holy texts and religious hatred and that it will serve peaceful coexistence, tolerance, friendship, and harmony among followers of different religions, peoples, and communities.







