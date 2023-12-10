SCFA Health Promotion Department honours volunteers for efforts to boost societal health

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, December 6, 2023

The Health Promotion Department, a branch of Sharjah’s Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), held the “Volunteers of Health-Supporting Associations Forum” on Wednesday to honour volunteers serving at the Department and its affiliated health associations. The event, which coincided with International Volunteer Day, paid tribute to the volunteers, recognising their relentless efforts to enhance the health of society and emphasising the importance of volunteerism due to its positive influence on individuals and communities.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Family Affairs Authority in Sharjah and Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, H.E. Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the SCFA’s Health Promotion Department, H.E. Engineer Khawla Abdul Aziz Al Noman, Head of the Friends of Breastfeeding Association, and H.E. Mona Al Hawai, Head of the Friends of Kidney Patients Association. Also in attendance were several members of the health associations’ boards of directors, volunteers, and media representatives.

H.E. Dr. Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla highlighted the initiatives and programmes of Sharjah’s Supreme Council for Family Affairs, which aim to promote societal development as their chief objective. Volunteerism, she said, is a pillar of this development, and because of that, the Council and its departments are eager to reinforce a culture of volunteerism and generosity.

H.E. Al Mulla voiced her thanks and appreciation for all the volunteers and for the efforts exerted by the Health Promotion Department and its affiliated health associations to support those volunteers.

For her part, H.E. Iman Rashid Saif said: “The volunteers at the Health Promotion Department and its health-supporting associations have long been a wellspring of inspiration, motivation, and positive influence — a source of pride for us all. Today, this tribute is a fruit of the Department’s desire to give back to them for their great efforts, honourable sacrifices, and contributions that embody the spirit of cooperation and solidarity among members of society. We want to highlight the active role our volunteers play in improving societal health, which is reflected in the great accomplishments made by the Health Promotion Department and health-supporting associations in 2022. Notably, we organised approximately 200 lectures and awareness workshops throughout the year, provided AED 500,000 in financial and in-kind support to numerous patients of different nationalities, offered more than 55,000 medical examinations, and served around 54,000 beneficiaries with our awareness programmes and health consultations.”

During the Forum, volunteers of the Department and health-supporting associations were honoured, and a documentary film was screened about the volunteers’ efforts, showing their positive impact on the health and happiness of patients. In addition, volunteer and reporter Waleed Alasbahi gave a speech in which he noted the humanitarian value of volunteering. The Forum also featured a documentary about the achievements of the Health Promotion Department and its affiliated associations in 2022. Finally, thanks and acknowledgements were conveyed to the Forum’s sponsors and supporters: Fast Building Contracting, Sharjah Media City (Shams) and the Mohamed Hilal Group.





