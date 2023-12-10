Tadweer and the Bureau of Environment in Japan partner to harness resources and advance waste management

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 8th December 2023: Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bureau of Environment, Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Japan, in line with the company’s proactive approach to enter international partnerships. The agreement will enable the entities to collaborate on waste management, with a focus on reducing, reusing, and recycling, also known as the '3R' approach, with the aim of optimizing and advancing sustainable practices.



The MoU was signed by the Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri and Kurioka Shoichi, Director General of the Bureau of Environment, Tokyo Metropolitan Government.



Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, said, “This agreement marks an important milestone for Tadweer as we showcase our commitment to collaborating with international partners on waste management. We will continue to promote the 3R principle – reduce, reuse and recycle – contributing to the circular economy with the support of global entities, such as the Bureau of Environment in Tokyo. I look forward to our knowledge exchange, focused on innovative ideas and leveraging our diverse expertise to accelerate the achievement of responsible waste solutions.”



The strategic partnership underscores a dedication to exploring innovative solutions to enhance the efficiency of waste disposal in Abu Dhabi and abroad, providing a platform to explore world-class recycling technology, solutions and practices, while ensuring appropriate waste management, disposal, and the creation of policies fostering a circular economy.



Through this five-year agreement, both parties will leverage their respective expertise and play key roles in contributing to the development and implementation of sustainable waste management solutions aligned with the principles of a circular economy, locally and globally.







