Leaders, experts gather for 'Empowering Humanity' panel at 7th TRT World Forum

(MENAFN) Leaders and experts gathered on Saturday for an "Empowering Humanity" panel at the seventh TRT World Forum in Istanbul. The panel discussed collective action, healthcare challenges in Gaza, and the importance of collaboration in addressing social crises and inequalities.



Participants included Michael Spindelegger, the director-general of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD); Daniela Cicchella, the temporary representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Turkey; Chris Lockyear, the secretary-general of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF); and Fatma Meric Yilmaz, the president of the Turkish Red Crescent, among others.



Yilmaz emphasized the necessity of global cooperation in tackling natural and humanitarian crises. She highlighted the worldwide impact of climate change and natural disasters, such as floods, and stressed that collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) allows aid to reach distant locations.



Lockyear pointed out that healthcare is a fundamental societal need and discussed the challenges MSF faces due to indiscriminate attacks on Gaza by Israel. Assessing the intersection of climate change and conflicts, Lockyear underscored the importance of local and international organizations strengthening their relationships with health ministries in different countries.

