Fenerbahce secure 3-1 win over Besiktas in Trendyol Super Lig derby

On Saturday, in a Week 15 derby of the Trendyol Super Lig, Fenerbahce secured a 3-1 victory over Besiktas at Tupras Stadium.



The Yellow Canaries took an early lead in the 10th minute when Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko's precise touch set up Dusan Tadic's goal in the mouth of the net.



In the 24th minute, English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain equalized for Besiktas with a penalty kick.



Fenerbahce regained the lead in the 63rd minute as Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic converted another penalty kick.



Besiktas defender Tayfur Bingol initially received a red card but, following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, it was downgraded to a yellow in the 75th minute.



In the 92nd minute, Fenerbahce was awarded another penalty through VAR, but Besiktas' goalkeeper saved Tadic's spot kick.



Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski sealed the victory for Fenerbahce with a spectacular left-footed goal in the 96th minute, making it 3-1 for the visitors.



With this win, Fenerbahce claimed the top spot in the league standings with 40 points, closely followed by Galatasaray, who trail only on goal difference. Besiktas occupies the fourth spot with 26 points.

