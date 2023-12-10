US bans Palestinian Foreign Minister’s media response in Washington

(MENAFN) On Friday, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister stated that the US had imposed restrictions on Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki, preventing him from answering media questions during a visit to Washington. The US, however, denied this claim, which was made during a press conference in the capital.



A joint mission involving Arab and Turkish ministers and diplomats visited Washington to encourage the Biden administration to reconsider its position on the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group in Gaza.



During a press conference, a reporter inquired about Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh's aspirations for Hamas as a junior partner in a future Palestinian administration. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan intervened, stating that US visa restrictions were hindering Mr. Al Maliki from responding.



“The US government has imposed restrictions on his excellency that do not allow him to respond to media questions or to engage with the media,” he stated.



Prince Faisal also implied that there could be legal consequences for Mr. Al Maliki if he engaged with journalists, characterizing the purported restrictions as a longstanding practice and cautioning against potential legal repercussions for non-compliance. However, the US government denied the claim.



“Visa records are confidential under US law, so we cannot discuss the details of any individual visa case,” US State Department representative Matthew Miller noted.

